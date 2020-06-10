This week's all-women's edition of WWE Backstage on FS1 drew 112,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show ranked #147 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This is down from last Tuesday's Backstage episode, which drew 121,000 viewers and ranked #143 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Last week's guest was Daniel Bryan. This week's all-women's show featured Sonya Deville as the special guest. The panel featured Renee Young, Paige, Ember Moon, and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

To compare, the first all-women's edition of WWE Backstage on FS1 aired on April 21 and drew 116,000 viewers but did not make the Cable Top 150. That show featured the same panel with Natalya and Maria Menounos as the featured guests.

FS1 aired a replay of the WWE Evolution pay-per-view as the lead-in to Backstage last night but viewership is not available yet because the airing did not make the Cable Top 150. Last week's WrestleMania 31 replay also did not make the Cable Top 150.

Vanderpump Rules on Bravo topped the Cable Top 150 with a 0.43 rating with just 1.189 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.940 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.35 rating in the key 18-49 demo. America's Got Talent topped the night on network TV in viewership and the key 18-49 demo with 8.711 million viewers and a 1.3 rating.

Below is our 2020 Backstage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 14 Episode: 84,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 4 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 11 Episode: 169,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 18 Episode: 127,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 25 Episode: 86,000 viewers

March 3 Episode: 56,000 viewers

March 10 Episode: 35,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: Unavailable

March 24 Episode: Unavailable

March 31 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 140,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 14 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 21 Episode: 116,000 viewers

April 28 Episode: Unavailable

May 5 Episode: 75,000 viewers

May 12 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: Unavailable

May 26 Episode: 125,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 2 Episode: 121,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 9 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 16 Episode:

2019 Total: 1.060 million viewers across 9 episodes since the official premiere

2019 Average: 117,777 viewers per episode