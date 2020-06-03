This week's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 drew 121,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show ranked #143 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This is down from last Tuesday's Backstage episode, which drew 125,000 viewers and ranked #115 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Last week's guest was Seth Rollins. Daniel Bryan was featured this week and analyst CM Punk was back on the show. Backstage was back airing in the 11pm ET timeslot after airing at 12am for two weeks due to NASCAR programming.

FS1 aired a WrestleMania 31 replay at 7pm ET as the lead-in to Backstage this week but the numbers aren't available yet because the replay did not make the Cable Top 150. Last week's lead-in saw "A Future WWE: The FCW Story" air at 10pm ET and draw 206,000 viewers, ranking #82 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.08 rating in the key demo.

Cable and network TV were once again dominated by news coverage of current events last night. CNN Tonight topped the Cable Top 150 with a 0.73 rating with 2.825 million viewers. Tucker Carlson on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 5.038 million viewers, ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.55 rating in the key 18-49 demo. America's Got Talent topped the night on network TV in viewership and the key 18-49 demo with 8.793 million viewers and a 1.3 rating.

Below is our 2020 Backstage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 14 Episode: 84,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 4 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 11 Episode: 169,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 18 Episode: 127,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 25 Episode: 86,000 viewers

March 3 Episode: 56,000 viewers

March 10 Episode: 35,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: Unavailable

March 24 Episode: Unavailable

March 31 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 140,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 14 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 21 Episode: 116,000 viewers

April 28 Episode: Unavailable

May 5 Episode: 75,000 viewers

May 12 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: Unavailable

May 26 Episode: 125,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 2 Episode: 121,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 9 Episode:

2019 Total: 1.060 million viewers across 9 episodes since the official premiere

2019 Average: 117,777 viewers per episode