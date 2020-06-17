WWE has reportedly re-hired Pat Buck to work as a Producer for the company.

Buck is back working for WWE at the Performance Center TV tapings in Orlando this week, according to PWInsider. He is working both RAW and SmackDown. The news was first reported by Ringside News.

Buck was one of the WWE Producers who were furloughed or released as a part of the company-wide budget cuts brought on by COVID-19 back in mid-April.

Buck had talks with at least one other company about signing with them to work as a Producer, but those talks obviously stopped as he has returned to WWE. There's no word yet on which company that was.

Buck first started working with WWE in August 2019. He's also ran the WrestlePro indie promotion and the Create-A-Pro wrestling school with former WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins, who was also cut on April 15.

It remains to be seen if WWE will be bringing back some of the other Producers from furlough, but we will keep you updated. It was reported at the time that WWE would start bringing some back once the time was right.