WWE announced the cancellation of it upcoming events in Japan from July 2 through July 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's unknown at this time when WWE will be returning to Japan, which ended its State of Emergency on May 25.

As noted, in late April WWE also announced they wouldn't be returning to Australia in early August.

Despite these shows not taking place, a report last month came out that WWE is working on plans to do regular live event touring as things begin to reopen.

Over the last few weeks, WWE has allowed NXT and WWE PC talent to stand in the crowd to help make for a more lively atmosphere. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced businesses such as movie theaters, bowling alleys, and concert halls to run at 50 percent capacity this month, possibly opening up the opportunity for WWE to bring more fans in for its shows.

Hiroaki Kawafuji contributed to this article.