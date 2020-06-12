- With WWE Backlash this Sunday, WWE has been uploading full matches from prior versions of the event on their YouTube channel. In the video above is the 2005 WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Batista and Triple H. Batista pinned Triple H after a Batista Bomb to retain his title.

- WWE has filed new trademarks for Austin Theory and Brendan Vink this month. The trademark use description filed with the United States Patent & Trademark Office reads:

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment"

- Lana posted a new video on Instagram of herself trying on new body bronzers. You can check out the near-12 minute video below: