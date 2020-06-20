- The above video is the top 10 moments from the June 19 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.
- WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze shared a disturbing story about a past incident she witnessed.
She wrote, "I remember coming out of my hotel room and seeing a naked girl with her eyebrows shaved only with cowboy boots on passed the f--k out! Flushed face I reported it to the front desk and asked to call the cops. Let's just say SOME male WRESTLERS thought it was cute to H-bomb or sh-t in food."
Blayze had shared the story while replying to former WCW star Missy Hyatt's tweet about a harrowing incident that she claims happened to her.
Below you can read their exchange:
- WWE made a "Viking Profits" movie poster.
The promotion posted it on Instagram with the caption, "We need the #VikingProfits Cinematic Universe ASAP!"
Below is the photo: