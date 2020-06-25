WWE is holding another round of coronavirus testing at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida today.

The company brought all talents and staff scheduled for Friday and Saturday's TV tapings to Orlando yesterday in order to hold another round of COVID-19 testing this morning, according to PWInsider. The tests today are being done via the drive-through format with people apparently waiting in their cars.

The wrestlers and staff brought in were not among those sent e-mails on Monday and Tuesday advising them to get tested due to a newly discovered positive test result. It was also noted that anyone who tested negative for the coronavirus earlier this week will also get tested again today. If they are not tested again today, they will not be cleared to work the TV tapings on Friday and Saturday.

WWE will re-adjust their plans for the weekend TV tapings once they get the test results. It was noted before that WWE would likely need to re-write scripts for the TV tapings based on the positive test results.

As we've noted, three WWE workers have revealed positive tests this week - Renee Young, Adam Pearce and Kayla Braxton.

Stay tuned for more coronavirus-related updates coming from AEW and WWE.

Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Dont be dumb like me. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) June 25, 2020