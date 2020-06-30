- Above is a promo for Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX episode, which will feature Sheamus raising a toast to Jeff Hardy. That segment was originally planned for last Friday's show.

WWE is teasing that SmackDown will also see WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman possibly tapping into his dark side to prepare for the Wyatt Swamp Fight against Bray Wyatt at WWE's "Extreme Rules: The Horror Show" pay-per-view.

- We noted back in May how Becky Lynch had filmed with former WWE Superstar Rob Gronkowski for an episode of "Game On!" on CBS. That episode will air this Wednesday as Gronk and The Man team up to face Team Venus, led by tennis star Venus Williams. WWE announced the following on the appearance:

See Becky Lynch on "Game On!" on CBS Wednesday If you ever wanted to see The Man team up with Gronk, now's your chance. The WWE Universe can catch Becky Lynch and Rob Gronkowski on "Game On!" on CBS Wednesday night. Lynch joins Team Gronk to take on Team Venus lead by tennis great Venus Williams. The show, hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, features two teams competing in over-the-top physical challenges, absurd trivia and epic field competitions. Check your local listings to tune in!

- WWE has announced several guests for The Bump, which will air tomorrow morning on WWE digital platforms at 10am ET. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, Ricochet, Samoa Joe, Lana and Natalya, plus Hollywood star Keegan-Michael Key will be on the show. Key will be there to promote the "Game On!" show mentioned above, with Becky and Gronk.