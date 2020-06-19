There have been some incorrect reports going around on WWE possibly pulling Matt Riddle's SmackDown debut from tonight's show but that is not the case.

The incorrect reports stem from the assumption that WWE pulled Riddle's preview blurb from tonight's official SmackDown debut. While the debut was announced last Friday night on FOX, Riddle's website teaser preview was never pulled because it was never added. WWE didn't add the announcement for Riddle's SmackDown debut until this afternoon.

Below is the full teaser blurb issued today on Riddle's debut:

Matt Riddle to make his SmackDown debut tonight Matt Riddle will make his blue brand debut tonight on FOX. Formerly an NXT Tag Team Champion and one of the black-and-gold brand's most dynamic Superstars, The Original Bro will now look to impress on Friday nights. What exactly will The Original Bro have in store for his first SmackDown appearance? Be sure to tune in to FOX tonight at 8/7 C to find out!

Stay tuned for updates on SmackDown and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. The show will also feature AJ Styles' and his new WWE Intercontinental Title presentation, Bray Wyatt returning for Firefly Fun House, and Mandy Rose appearing on MizTV.