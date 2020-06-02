After staying quiet on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the last 11 hours or more, WWE finally broke their social media silence this afternoon with a statement on current events in the United States. They issued the following statement on equality and the tragic death of George Floyd:

"WWE supports an inclusive society and condemns racial injustice. We stand beside our Black performers, employees and fans around the world, and encourage everyone to use their voice to speak out against racism. We offer our sincere condolences too the family of George Floyd and the families of countless others who have lost their lives due to senseless violence."

WWE has also blacked out their social media profile photos for the "#BlackoutTuesday" campaign.

