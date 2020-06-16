As noted earlier this week, a former WWE Superstar is now a witness in an amended class action complaint against WWE, filed by Firefighters Pension System of the City of Kansas City Missouri Trust, which includes dealings with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Allegations from the still-anonymous former WWE talent matches several claims that had made been made about the Saudi travel debacle that several WWE employees dealt with in November 2019. The wrestler recalled an alleged "hostage situation" where the crew was stranded in the Kingdom. The lawsuit stated that the wrestler worked for the company from 2012 to April of 2020 and participated in the Crown Jewel event last October.

Longtime WWE attorney Jerry McDevitt of the K&L Gates law firm issued a statement to Alfred Konuwa of Forbes today, denying the allegations.

McDevitt noted that three different firms had been on the suits, but the first two dropped their lawsuits to avoid sanction motions. The third firm continued with their suit and that's where the anonymous wrestler was cited.

McDevitt referred to the wrestler as "disgruntled" and said they have no knowledge of the facts. He added that WWE is preparing their response to the lawsuit and will be moving to have it dismissed.

You can see McDevitt's full statement below:

"These false allegations were originally made in two suits filed by two different law firms. After the Court appointed a third firm to be lead counsel, WWE provided all three law firms with specific detailed facts from the persons with actual knowledge of the situation, including the phony allegation about the plane. The first two law firms then dropped their lawsuits to avoid sanction motions, but the third firm chose to ignore the specific facts they had been provided, and instead cited an unnamed disgruntled former wrestler with no knowledge of the facts. WWE is preparing its response to the lawsuit and will be moving to have it dismissed."

