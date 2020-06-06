The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Ricochet makes his entrance as MVP & Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Shane Thorne makes his entrance.

Ricochet vs. Shane Thorne



Ricochet takes Thorne to the mat with a Leg Lock. Thorne rolls out of it and locks in a Modified Leg Lock of his own. Thorne eventually goes for a Cannonball in the corner, Ricochet moves out of the way. Ricochet ducks a clothesline attempt by Thorne. Ricochet chops Thorne. Ricochet sends Thorne to the ropes before connecting with spin-kick. Ricochet pins Thorne for a two count. Ricochet hits a springboard cross-body from the second rope. Ricochet goes for a Standing Shooting Star Press, Thorne gets his knees up. Thorne rolls Ricochet up for a two count. Thorne gets Ricochet up. Ricochet hits a Reversrana on Thorne. Ricochet hits his Kickback finisher on Thorne. Ricochet pins Thorne for the three count.

Winner: Ricochet

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the opening Jeff Hardy car crash angle.

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Daniel Bryan defeating Sheamus to advance in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defeating RAW Women's Champion Asuka via Count Out.

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander make their entrances.

Shelton Benjamin vs. Cedric Alexander

They lock up. Benjamin locks in a waist-lock, Alexander reverses it into a wrist-lock. Benjamin reverses that into a wrist-lock of his own on Alexander. Alexander reverses that into a headlock on Benjamin. Benjamin pushes Alexander to the ropes. Alexander and Benjamin have a stand-off. Alexander eventually hits the ropes and goes for a Back-Handspring. Benjamin catches Alexander and goes for a German Suplex, Alexander flips out of it and lands on his feet. Benjamin hits a spin-kick on Alexander. Benjamin pins Alexander for a two count. Benjamin goes for his PayDirt finisher, Alexander dodges it and rolls Benjamin up for a two count. Benjamin goes for a Powerbomb, Alexander escapes it. Alexander hits his Neuralyzer Kick on Benjamin. Alexander pins Benjamin for a two count. Alexander goes for the Lumbar Check, Benjamin rolls Alexander forward to escape the attempt. Alexander hits a Michinoku Driver on Benjamin. Alexander pins Benjamin for the win.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeating MVP.



