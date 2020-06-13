

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Liv Morgan makes her entrance as Tom Phillips & MVP check in on commentary. Natalya makes her entrance.

Liv Morgan vs. Natalya



Hey lock up. Natalya takes Morgan to the mat with a headlock takeover. Morgan gets out of it with a head-scissors. Natalya kips up. Morgan takes Natalya to the mat with a headlock takeover of her own. Natalya gets out of it with a head-scissors. Morgan kips up. Morgan eventually rolls Natalya up for a two count. Morgan ducks a clothesline attempt by Natalya. Morgan hits Natalya with a pair of clotheslines. Morgan hits a modified face-buster on Natalya. Morgan hits a Shining Wizard on Natalya. Morgan slams Natalya's head off the middle turnbuckle. Morgan stomps on Natalya before pinning her for a two count. Natalya and Morgan exchange several near-falls via roll up attempts. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter, Morgan reverses it into a roll-up on Natalya for the three count.

Winner: Liv Morgan

Natalya flips out after the match and knocks the steps over before throwing a water bottle at the Performance Center crowd.

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Sasha Banks & SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defeating Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Christian's Peep Show segment with Edge.

Shane Thorne and Shelton Benjamin make their entrances. MVP points out on commentary that Thorne and Benjamin have faced off before in tag action in Japan.

Shelton Benjamin vs. Shane Thorne

They lock up. Benjamin backs Thorne to the ropes. Thorne locks in a waist-lock on Benjamin. Benjamin attempts to reverse it into a waist-lock of his own, Thorne gets to the ropes. Thorne eventually goes for a knee strike, Benjamin dodges it. Benjamin hits a spin-kick on Thorne. Benjamin slams Thorne's head off the top turnbuckle. Benjamin strikes Thorne several times in the corner. Benjamin sends Thorne to the opposite corner. Benjamin hits three scoop slams on Thorne. Benjamin goes for a German Suplex, Thorne elbows him in the face. Thorne goes for a submission, Benjamin backs him into the turnbuckles to get out of it. Thorne connects with a boot to Benjamin. Thorne sits on the top turnbuckle. Benjamin connects with a step-up knee strike to Thorne. Benjamin hits his PayDirt finisher on Thorne. Benjamin pins Thorne for the win.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin

A recap from SmackDown is shown of Universal Champion Braun Strowman tipping over a van with The Miz & John Morrison inside, following a series of pranks from Miz & Morrison on Strowman.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring MVP & Bobby Lashley defeating The Viking Raiders (Ivar & Erik).



