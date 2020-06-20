

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Humberto Carrillo makes his entrance as MVP & Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Shane Thorne makes his entrance.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Shane Thorne



They lock up. Carrillo locks in a waist-lock on Thorne. Thorne takes Carrillo to the mat as he reverses it and locks in a face-lock. They exchange wrist-locks. Carrillo eventually connects with a kick to the face on Thorne. Thorne runs towards Carrillo in the corner, Carrillo elbows Thorne in the face. Carrillo runs towards Thorne in the corner, Thorne dumps Carrillo over the top rope to the ring apron. Carrillo kicks Thorne in the face again. Carrillo ascends the turnbuckles. Carrillo connects with a Missile Dropkick to Thorne from off the top rope. Carrillo ascends the turnbuckles once more. Carrillo hits a Moonsault on Thorne. Carrillo pins Thorne for the three count.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring AJ Styles defeating Daniel Bryan to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre & 24/7 Champion R-Truth defeating Bobby Lashley & MVP to retain their titles.

Andrade (with Zelina Vega) makes his entrance. Ricochet makes his entrance.

Andrade vs. Ricochet

They lock up. Andrade locks in a headlock on Ricochet. Ricochet fights out of it. Ricochet hits an arm-drag on Andrade. Ricochet eventually strikes Andrade several times. Andrade pushes Ricochet to the corner. Andrade runs towards Ricochet, Ricochet gets his boots up. Ricochet hits an impressive Hurricanruna on Andrade, landing on his feet out of it. Ricochet hits a Standing Shooting Star Press on Andrade. Ricochet pins Andrade for a two count. They exchange strikes. Andrade hits a snapmare on Ricochet. Andrade hits the Hammerlock DDT on Ricochet. Andrade pins Ricochet for the win.

Winner: Andrade

A recap of the verbal confrontation between Christian and Randy Orton from RAW is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Randy Orton defeating Christian in an Unsanctioned Match.



