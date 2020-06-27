The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Bianca Belair makes her entrance as MVP & Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Ruby Riot makes her entrance.

Bianca Belair vs. Ruby Riot



Riot goes for a kick, Belair catches her foot. Belair hits a snapmare on Riot. Belair goes for pin attempt, getting a two count. Belair eventually hits a Suplex on Riot. Riot runs towards Belair in the corner, Belair gets out of the way. Belair scoops Riot up and attempts to drop her on the top turnbuckle, Riot gets out of it. Belair elbows Riot in the face. Belair hits a spine-buster on Riot. Belair goes for a Back-Handspring into a Standing Moonsault, Riot gets her knees up. Riot pins Belair for a two count. Belair strikes Riot. Belair hits her K.O.D. finisher on Riot. Belair pins Riot for the win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the verbal confrontation between Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan, leading to Matt Riddle's SmackDown debut.

A recap of Matt Riddle defeating Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match on SmackDown is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the verbal confrontation between Dolph Ziggler and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Cedric Alexander & Ricochet make their entrances. Austin Theory & Murphy make their entrances.

Cedric Alexander & Ricochet vs. Austin Theory & Murphy

Murphy and Ricochet lock up. They exchange wrist-locks. Ricochet takes Murphy to the mat with a headlock take-over. Murphy gets out of it with a head-scissors. Murphy takes Ricochet to the mat with a headlock takeover of his own. Ricochet gets out of it with a head-scissors.

Later in the match, Alexander connects with a forearm in the corner to Theory. Ricochet hits a Tornado DDT on Theory. Murphy breaks a pinfall attempt by Ricochet on Theory. Ricochet pushes Murphy into a knee strike to the midsection by Alexander. Ricochet hits a neck-breaker on Murphy. Theory dropkicks Alexander. Theory hits his ATL signature move on Ricochet. Murphy tags himself in. Alexander goes for a Back Suplex on Theory, Theory reverses it into a headlock takeover. Murphy connects with a knee strike to the face on Alexander. Murphy pins Alexander for the three count.

Winners: Murphy & Austin Theory

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the verbal confrontation between Bray Wyatt and Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Dominick & Rey Mysterio standing tall after a brawl involving the two of them and Aleister Black & Humberto Carrillo outnumbering Seth Rollins, Murphy & Austin Theory.



