* New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley appear

* RAW Women's Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair in a non-title match

* We see what happened between Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre after last week's RAW ended

* MVP welcomes Bobby Lashley to The VIP Lounge

* The Viking Raiders vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits in a Decathlon

* Rey Mysterio appears for an update on his potential retirement

* Christian welcomes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to The Peep Show