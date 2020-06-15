Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

- The post-Backlash edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the normal video package.

- We're live on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He goes over tonight's show. Tom is joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Randy Orton to a mixed reaction from the crowd of WWE NXT developmental trainees. Tom shows us a photo from the surgery that WWE Hall of Famer Edge underwent to repair the torn triceps suffered at Backlash.

Orton takes the mic and says he beat Edge and humiliated him, wrote the final chapter in his redemption. Orton says he also gave Edge closure. Orton goes on about when he first saw Edge return earlier this year he knew this was coming but Edge had to just trust him, the same way he trusted Edge years ago. Orton says he was not the last man standing at WrestleMania 36 but here he is after "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" and that makes him the best, and he doesn't need a WWE Title to prove it.

Orton says what he does need to do is thank Edge. He goes on and mentions Edge's triceps tear. He knew when the injury happened but he kept going when he could've stopped, so he could send Edge home to be with his family. Orton knows Edge isn't here because he's in some hospital while doctors try to re-attack the muscle to the bone. It seems Edge has another mountain to climb and Orton hopes to hell he reaches it. Orton hears Edge will be cleared in July... 2029. Orton taunts Edge for being out another 9 years but the music interrupts and out comes Christian.

Christian calls Orton a son of a b---h. He's known Edge all his life and Edge isn't done, he doesn't quit. He will be back and he's going to kick Orton's ass. Orton fires back and comments on Christian being jealous. Orton knows that Christian wants just... one more match. Christian denies this, he's just here for his friend. Orton goes on about how the ring was taken away from Christian before he was ready to say goodbye. Orton knows Christian isn't medically cleared to compete, but he has a way around that. Orton proposes they go at it in an Unsanctioned Match tonight. Orton says the offer expires at the end of the night and if Christian doesn't accept, then that proves what everyone already knows - that Christian is nothing but a coward. Orton drops the mic and smirks at Christian as he exits the ring. Christian stares him down.

- Charly Caruso is backstage with Angel Garza and Zelina Vega. She shows us what happened at Backlash with WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews retaining over Andrade and Kevin Owens stopping Garza from interfering. Charly asks Garza if he feels bad about possibly costing Andrade the title win. Vega says no one cost anyone else the title. She goes on but Garza interrupts by putting his arm around her and she doesn't look thrilled. Garza Angel tried to help Andrade. Angel goes on about letting go and how he can't understand the heartbreak. He says they feel for Andrade and Owens. Vega says Garza has to prove it in a match with Owens. Garza flirts and asks Caruso if he can have a special interview once he beats Andrade. Andrade walks up and they shake hands. Andrade hopes Garza beats Owens but if he doesn't, he hopes Garza can deal with the disappointment. Andrade walks off, leaving Garza and Vega stunned.

Kevin Owens vs. Angel Garza

Back from the break and out first comes Angel Garza with Zelina Vega. Kevin Owens is out next as Mike Rome does the introductions.

The bell rings and they go right to work with aggressive back & forth. The music interrupts and out comes Andrade to watch the match from ringside. Vega is on the other side of the ring. Garza works Owens over in the corner. Garza ends up snatching his pants off but Owens tries to use them to his advantage. Owens goes for a Stunner but it's blocked. Garza ends up on the floor but he tries to come back in and Owens knocks him back to the floor. Andrade and Garza start arguing at ringside. Vega yells at them to stop. She says she is tired of this. Vega walks off to the back as Andrade and Garza look on. Back to commercial.