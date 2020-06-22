Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

- Tonight's Championship Edition of WWE RAW opens up with a video package.

- We're live on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. There are developmental trainees in the crowd. Tom is joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre first.

Drew talks about how WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth accepted the match on his behalf last week but now it's time to move on, to look to the future. He's interrupted by the music as Dolph Ziggler makes his way out, returning to RAW from the SmackDown roster. Ziggler and McIntyre joke about being happy to see him. Ziggler mentions how he and Robert Roode were sent back to RAW because WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles was sent to SmackDown. Ziggler makes a threat to Drew and his title.

Ziggler goes on about his past with Drew, taking credit for their success. Ziggler says now Drew is a dominant WWE Champion because of him. They have more words and Ziggler wants the match. Drew asks him if he really wants it and it looks like the match is made for Extreme Rules. Drew holds the title up and taunts Ziggler with it as his music hits. Tom says we will wait and see if the match is made official.

- Nia Jax's music hits and interrupts the announcers. They say she's not scheduled. Jax grabs a steel chair and slides it into the ring. She takes a seat in the middle of the ring and waits as we go to commercial.

- Back from the break and Nia Jax is in the ring complaining about unfairness. The music interrupts and out comes WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth to interrupt. Jax isn't in the mood for his stuff tonight. Akira Tozawa suddenly appears behind the announcers, taunting Truth. His ninjas also appear and they chase Truth away. Jax is still in the ring with her mic.

Jax goes on about Charlotte Flair getting what she wants, even if she doesn't deserve it. Jax says she was cheated at Backlash and screwed over again by another referee. Jax says Flair gets what she wants because her dad is WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Flair makes her way out now. They have more words and Flair strikes first. Jax fights back. Referees run down to break it up but Flair drops Jax with a big boot to the head. The brawl is broken up.

- We get a look back at the feud between The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits. The two teams are backstage now. They are friends but when the bell rings, it's on, fam. The two teams go on and walk off as Zelina Vega walks up. Back to commercial.