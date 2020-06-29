Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* WWE 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa defends against R-Truth

* Big Show and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will appear

* Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Viking Raiders

* WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews vs. MVP in a non-title match

* Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio feud continues

* Double Extreme Rules contract signing for Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women's Champion Asuka