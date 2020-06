WWE has given a tagline to the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

The WWE website is now referring to the event as "Extreme Rules: The Horror Show" but there's no word yet on what the extra line refers to yet.

"Extreme Rules: The Horror Show" will air live on July 19 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the current card:

WWE Title Match

Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (c)