Two matches have been announced for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network - Jack Gallagher vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Oney Lorcan vs. Tehuti Miles.

Tonight's show at 10pm ET will also feature an encore of Wednesday's WWE NXT match that saw El Hijo del Fantasma defeat Drake Maverick to become the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

