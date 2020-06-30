Wednesday's Great American Bash edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will feature limited commercials.

WWE made the announcement on Monday night during a new promo for the Great American Bash on RAW. You can see a new promo for the show above.

As noted, the Great American Bash edition of NXT will air this Wednesday and next Wednesday, head-to-head with the two-week Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Below is the current line-up for the Great American Bash:

Night One, July 1:

* Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis in the first-ever NXT Strap Match

* Robert Stone and Aliyah vs. Rhea Ripley in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Ripley will join The Robert Stone Brand if she loses

* Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher

* NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks in a non-title match

* Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to determine the new 1 contender to Shirai

Night Two, July 8:

* NXT North American Champion Keith Lee vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole in a Winner Takes All match