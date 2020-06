Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

WWE has announced the following for tonight's show:

* Karrion Kross and Scarlett appear

* The new era of NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai begins

* Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes

* NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match

* Fallout from "Takeover: In Your House"