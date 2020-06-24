Tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be another taped show from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

NXT will be headlined by a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title with Keith Lee defending against Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano. The winner will go on to the July 8 show to face NXT Champion Adam Cole in a "Winner Takes All" main event. Tonight's show will also feature Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes and Karrion Kross vs. Bronson Reed.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Keith Lee to defend against Finn Bálor and Johnny Gargano with an opportunity at the NXT Title also on the line

* Damian Priest squares off with Cameron Grimes

* Bronson Reed gets his wish to face Karrion Kross

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.