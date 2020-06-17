Tonight's WWE NXT episode will air on a slight tape delay with two title matches.

WWE has announced that tonight's show will feature Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox, plus Imperium defending the NXT Tag Team Titles against Breezango.

Tonight's NXT show will also feature the beginning of a new "brutal and barbaric" training session storyline with Timothy Thatcher. As seen in the promo above, WWE is teasing that NXT Champion Adam Cole will be on tonight's show to address Karrion Kross and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee.

WWE has not announced the official preview for tonight's NXT episode, but we will keep you updated. Remember to join us for live NXT coverage at 8pm ET.