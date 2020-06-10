Tonight's WWE NXT episode will air on the USA Network with fallout from Sunday's "Takeover: In Your House" event.
Matches announced for tonight include Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes plus NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match.
WWE has announced the following for tonight's show:
* Karrion Kross and Scarlett appear
* The new era of NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai begins
* Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes
* NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match
* Fallout from "Takeover: In Your House"
Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.