Tonight's WWE NXT episode will air on the USA Network with fallout from Sunday's "Takeover: In Your House" event.

Matches announced for tonight include Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes plus NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match.

WWE has announced the following for tonight's show:

* Karrion Kross and Scarlett appear

* The new era of NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai begins

* Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes

* NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match

* Fallout from "Takeover: In Your House"

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.