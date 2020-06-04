- Celebrating Throwback Thursday, WWE's YouTube channel posted this mash-up of the intro to the classic In Your House video game, featuring WWE NXT Superstars ahead of Sunday's NXT "Takeover: In Your House" event.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which NXT champion is more likely to lose their title at "Takeover: In Your House" on Sunday. As of this writing, 42% voted for NXT Champion Adam Cole to The Velveteen Dream in the Backlot Brawl while 39% voted for NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair to Io Shirai or Rhea Ripley in the Triple Threat, and 19% went with NXT North American Champion Keith Lee to Johnny Gargano.

- As noted, this week's NXT episode on the USA Network saw Breezango return to action after being out since December while Fandango had an elbow injury. They won a Triple Threat over Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch and The Undisputed Era to become the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium for a future title shot. Indus Sher then returned after the match to set up a three-way feud for the titles, which you can see here.

While Pete Dunne is still stuck in the UK due to coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions, and his partner Matt Riddle has been called up to SmackDown, he still has his eye on some tag team division action. Dunne responded to a tweet on Breezango's return and proposed the second-ever NXT Cage Fight bout, inside the Fight Pit, with he and Riddle vs. Fandango and Tyler Breeze.

"Broserweights vs breezango in the fight pit," Dunne wrote.

The first Pit Fight took place last month with Riddle losing to Timothy Thatcher with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as special referee, which was Riddle's blow-off to his NXT run. Dunne and Riddle held the NXT Tag Team Titles until Dunne picked Thatcher to be his temporary replacement while he was unable to travel to the United States. Riddle and Thatcher ended up turning on each other and dropping the titles to Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel of Imperium.

There is still no word yet on when Dunne will be back. You can see his full tweet below, which has not received a response from Riddle, Fandango or Breeze: