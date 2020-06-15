- Friday's episode of Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast will see former WWE referee Mike Chioda give his first interview since being released from the company back in mid-April as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. Chioda will discuss his 35 years with the company. Jericho will interview AEW referee Aubrey Edwards on Wednesday's show.

- WWE NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic continues to post random photos on Twitter, fueling speculation on his planned call-up to the main roster to work RAW.

As seen below, Dijakovic tweeted a photo of Paul Heyman today but did not include a caption. This is interesting as Heyman was let go from his role as RAW Executive Director earlier this month, but he is still working as an on-air talent. There had been rumors that Heyman may have been behind Dijakovic's call-up, but that wasn't confirmed.

This Heyman tweet comes after Dijakovic has posted other RAW-related teasers on recent Monday afternoons. He previously posted a photo of Seth Rollins and a photo of Apollo Crews' WWE United States Title belt. You can see the teasers below: