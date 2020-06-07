Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT "Takeover: In Your House" Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 6:30pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

Backlot Brawl for the NXT Title

The Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole (c)

If he loses, Dream can no longer challenge for the title if Cole is champion.

Triple Threat for the NXT Women's Title

Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Keith Lee (c)

Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae