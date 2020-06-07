- Above is the WWE NXT "Takeover: In Your House" Pre-show video, featuring hosts Scott Stanford and Sam Roberts. Pat McAfee also appeared.

- As seen below, former WWE on-air talent Todd Pettengill returned to WWE TV tonight for a quick intro to the "Takeover: In Your House" Pre-show. Pettengill opened up the broadcast and sent it over to Stanford and Roberts.

REMEMBER HIM?



Todd Pettengill wants to personally welcome YOU to OUR home! The #NXTTakeOver: In Your House Pre-Show starts RIGHT NOW! ?? pic.twitter.com/jO1UvKtRBh — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 7, 2020

- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels took to Twitter and predicted two matches for the match of the night at Takeover: Johnny Gargano vs. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee or Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai vs. NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

He wrote, "25 years since the first In Your House... less than 25 minutes until #NXTTakeOver: In Your House. Show-stealer of the night prediction: A toss up between the #WWENXT Wome''s Championship match and @JohnnyGargano vs. @RealKeithLee for the North American title. Let's do this!"

You can see HBK's full tweet below: