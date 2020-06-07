- Above are the top five greatest Full Sail TakeOver moments: Ending The Ascension's Reigns as tag champions, Charlotte defeats Natalya, "The Demon" appears, Sasha Banks win the NXT Women's Championship, and Kevin Owens attacks Sami Zayn.

- The band, Code Orange, tweeted out "On the road," which then was retweeted by Triple H. "The Game" commented "#NXTTakeOver: In Your House is less than 24 hours away... how long do you think it'll take to get to Orlando? ...I'll leave the door open."

The band wrote back, "Taking over is what we do best. Time for #inyourhouse to go underneath."

- Today's NXT TakeOver: In Your House Watch Along will feature Natalya, Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, and Renee Young. Triple H will also be live after the show on his Facebook page and on WWE's YouTube to talk with Renee Young about the event.