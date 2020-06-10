The WWE NXT UK TV tapings scheduled for Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25 at the Braehead Arena in Glasgow, Scotland have been canceled.

The arena officially announced the cancellation today, which comes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ticketholders will be contacted shortly for refunds.

These were to be the first NXT UK events since the Coventry, England tapings in early March. Those tapings were to lead to the NXT UK "Takeover: Dublin" event on April 26, but COVID-19 forced that show to be pushed back to Sunday, October 25.

The WWE Network continues to air "Best Of" special edition episodes of NXT UK each Thursday because there has been no new content filmed since March. There is no word yet on when the brand will be able to resume tapings, or when training at the WWE UK Performance Center will start back up.

Triple H discussed the NXT UK brand during his recent "Takeover: In Your House" media call and said he's looking forward to the NXT UK team resuming operations amid the outbreak, and so are the wrestlers. He also said the company remains as committed to NXT UK and the UK Performance Center as they were before. He noted that the pandemic has forced WWE to put a lot of expansion plans on hold, adding that they still want to have a WWE Performance Center in Latin America as well.