While FOX Sports has canceled the WWE Backstage series on FS1, they are still airing classic WWE content on Tuesday nights.

The 2018 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will air next Tuesday, June 30 at 8pm ET. That event featured then-WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. then-WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair vs. then-RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, and more.

FS1 will then air the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Tuesday, July 7 at 8pm ET. That event featured the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, John Cena vs. then-WWE Champion AJ Styles, Roman Reigns vs. then-WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens with Chris Jericho in a cage above the ring, and more.

FS1 aired the 2008 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view this past Tuesday night but viewership is not available because the airing did not make the Cable Top 150.