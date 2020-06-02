- As noted, WWE SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles is celebrating his 43rd birthday today. To celebrate, WWE posted this episode of WWE Playlist looking at AJ's greatest blue brand moments. Styles is set to face Daniel Bryan for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title on the June 12 SmackDown episode.

- The WWE NXT "Takeover: In Your House" Pre-show has been officially announced for 6:30pm ET this Sunday, June 7. The main card will begin at 7pm ET.

- The WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show has been confirmed for 6pm ET on June 14. The main Backlash card will begin at 7pm ET that Sunday. The pre-shows will air on the WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter and other platforms.