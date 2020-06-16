Monday's post-Backlash edition of WWE RAW, featuring fallout from Sunday's pay-per-view with Christian returning in the main event for an Unsanctioned Match against Randy Orton, drew an average of 1.939 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 11.6% from last week's 1.737 million viewers for the Backlash go-home episode, which was the fourth-lowest viewership in history. This is also the best RAW viewership since the April 6 post-WrestleMania 36 episode, which drew 2.118 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 1.982 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 1.827 million), the second hour drew 1.996 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 1.790 million) and the final hour drew 1.838 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 1.595 million.

The 7.3% drop from hour 1 to hour 3 was the smallest since the March 9th episode, which was the last show with a crowd. The audience was down 13.2% from the same week last year, the smallest week-to-week drop since the February 17th episode, which was down 12.05% from last year.

These are some of the best hourly numbers in recent months.

RAW was #12 for the night in total viewership on cable, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Five, The Ingraham Angle, The Story, 90 Day Fiance: Tell More, 90 Day Fiance: Other Way, Special Report, Rachel Maddow Show, 90 Day Other Way: Pillow Talk, and Your World with Neil Cavuto.

WWE ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.53. 90 Day Fiance: Tell More topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.73 rating in the 18.49 demographic, drawing 2.620 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.198 million viewers, ranking #8 on the Top 150 with a 0.40 rating in the key demo.

The 0.53 rating in 18-49 was tied with last week, but up from recent weeks.

The Bachelor on ABC drew 2.146 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 3.856 million viewers on CBS, Titan Games drew 3.794 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 2.518 million viewers on FOX and CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway drew 993,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers with a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers with a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 9 Episode: 2.163 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 16 Episode: 2.335 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first-ever WWE Performance Center episode)

March 23 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (second WWE PC episode)

March 30 Episode: 1.924 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 2.118 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 13 Episode: 1.913 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (return to live TV)

April 20 Episode: 1.842 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 1.817 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 1.686 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 1.919 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 18 Episode: 1.757 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 1 Episode: 1.728 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 1.939 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Backlash episode)

June 22 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode