WWE Backstage analyst Christian and former RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman were both present for the RAW taping held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL earlier today, according to PWInsider.

The post-Backlash edition of RAW will be the first episode to be taped without Heyman in the creative role after he was demoted last week. He will remain an on-air talent.

RAW and SmackDown are both being taped by a creative team led by Bruce Prichard now, and this will be their first red brand show since the latest shake-up.

Below is the current announced line-up:

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre teams with WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth to face MVP and Bobby Lashley

* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appears

* RAW Women's Champion Asuka defends against Nia Jax in a Backlash rematch

* Randy Orton opens RAW to look back at his Backlash win over WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and discuss possible injuries to both

* Rey Mysterio's son Dominick accepts Seth Rollins' invitation to appear

* More fallout from Backlash