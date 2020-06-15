Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with fallout from last night's Backlash pay-per-view.

WWE has not announced any matches or the official preview for tonight's show, but they are teasing a follow-up to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's Backlash win over Bobby Lashley. There will also be an update to the feud between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio as Rollins has invited Rey and his son Dominik to the show.

