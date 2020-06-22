Tonight's taped edition of WWE RAW will air from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Some matches announced for tonight are Asuka versus Charlotte Flair with the RAW Women's Title on the line, plus a RAW Tag Team Title match between The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits. Rey Mysterio is set to make his return to the red brand tonight, and Ric Flair will be making an appearance to name Randy Orton the "greatest wrestler of all time".

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

*WWE Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka.

*Rey Mysterio returns.

*WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders.

*WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. The IIconics.

*Ric Flair to officially name Randy Orton the "Greatest Wrestler of all time."

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.