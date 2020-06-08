Tonight's WWE Backlash go-home edition of RAW on the USA Network will take place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

WWE has just announced a new match and segment for tonight's RAW. New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley, who also holds the SmackDown Women's Title, will be appearing to celebrate their big win over Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross on last Friday's SmackDown. Also, RAW Women's Champion Asuka will face Charlotte Flair in a non-title match.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for the final red brand show before Backlash:

* New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley appear

* RAW Women's Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair in a non-title match

* We see what happened between Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre after last week's RAW ended

* MVP welcomes Bobby Lashley to The VIP Lounge

* The Viking Raiders vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits in a Decathlon

* Rey Mysterio appears for an update on his potential retirement

* Christian welcomes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to The Peep Show