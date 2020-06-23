Monday's Championship edition of WWE RAW, featuring several title matches plus a main event segment with Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins, drew an average of 1.922 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down slightly from last week's 1.939 million viewers for the post-Backlash episode, which was the best RAW viewership since the April 6 post-WrestleMania 36 episode, which drew 2.118 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 2.035 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 1.982 million), the second hour drew 1.950 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 1.996 million) and the final hour drew 1.782 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 1.838 million).

RAW was #16 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, Rachel Maddow Show, The Story, Last Word, 11th Hour, Special Report, FOX News at Night, Deadline, All In, 90 Day Fiance: Other Way, 90 Day Fiance: Strikes Back, and 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk. WWE ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.53, for the second week in a row. 90 Day Fiance: Other Way topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.85 rating in the 18.49 demographic, drawing 2.885 million viewers. Hannity on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.472 million viewers, ranking #7 on the Top 150 with a 0.45 rating in the key demo.

The Bachelor on ABC drew 2.111 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 4.144 million viewers on CBS, Titan Games drew 3.881 million viewers on NBC, NASCAR drew 3.356 million viewers on FOX and CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway drew 1.074 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers with a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers with a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 9 Episode: 2.163 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 16 Episode: 2.335 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first-ever WWE Performance Center episode)

March 23 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (second WWE PC episode)

March 30 Episode: 1.924 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 2.118 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 13 Episode: 1.913 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (return to live TV)

April 20 Episode: 1.842 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 1.817 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 1.686 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 1.919 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 18 Episode: 1.757 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 1 Episode: 1.728 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 1.939 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Backlash episode)

June 22 Episode: 1.922 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode