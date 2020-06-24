WWE has released their latest "Signature Series" Championship Replica Title.

The latest release is to honor the legacy of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. The $499.99 title is currently on back order but is expected back in stock on WWE Shop on Wednesday, July 15.

The replica weighs 7.83 pounds and is made of zinc alloy plating with a simulated leather strap.

WWE has released similar "Signature Series" replicas for Triple H, The Rock, John Cena, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Below is the synopsis for the new Guerrero title and a photo:

Eddie Guerrero entered No Way Out 2004 a decided underdog in his championship clash versus The Beast Brock Lesnar. But defying expectations was nothing new for Latino Heat. The WWE Hall of Famer built his legendary career on winning no matter the odds, even if he had to lie, cheat, and steal to do so. And that night proved no different as Guerrero shocked the world by defeating Lesnar and walking out of the arena as WWE Champion. WWE Shop is celebrating the legacy of Eddie Guerrero with the newest entry in our Signature Series of replica titles, each designed as an homage to one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history. This title features a central plate modeled after the WWE Championship that Eddie Guerrero held, complete with his name plate. The strap has undergone a special printing technique to match his ring gear and is adorned with the phrases "Latino Heat" and "Lie, Cheat & Steal" making it a must have for all Eddie Guerrero fans!