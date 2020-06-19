WWE 205 Live Superstar Jake Gallagher has been released from the company. WWE announced the departure this evening.

Gallagher's release comes after he was accused of sexual assault by a woman named Becky this week as the "#SpeakingOut" campaign continues to out several pro wrestlers and other people in the business.

Becky recalled the incident in a tweet and noted that it happened on New Year's Eve in 2014. Gallagher allegedly grabbed her and tore her skirt when she wouldn't sit on his lap.

Another woman named Tori responded to Becky's tweet and wrote, "We don't know each other but Jack raped one of my best friends. I've been angrily sitting on that for a long time but she hasn't been ready to tell her story."

Jack Gallagher released WWE has come to terms on the release of Jack Gallagher (Jack Claffey).

