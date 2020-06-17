- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes look at Shotzi Blackheart from the recent WWE NXT "Takeover: In Your House" event. Blackheart teamed with Tegan Nox and Mia Yim to defeat Candice LeRae, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai.

Tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network will see Blackheart and Nox challenge Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley for their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Nox is also featured in this new video from the WWE PC YouTube channel.

- Xavier Woods, Cesaro and Breezango have been announced for next Wednesday's edition of The Bump. The show airs at 10am ET on all WWE digital platforms.

- WWE has released a new Limited Edition Collector's Box for the late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, as seen below. Only 750 of the $49.99 boxes were being put out, but it looks like they may be sold out already.

The custom lowrider box comes with an exclusive t-shirt, Latino Heat hot sauce, an art print poster of when Eddie won the WWE Title from Brock Lesnar drawn by artist Jesse Hernandez, a vinyl figure, a lowrider enamel pin, a set of fuzzy dice, and a WWE Title center plate.

The Guerrero set was unboxed during WWE's The Bump earlier today. You can watch the unboxing in the video below, beginning at around the 1:18:00 mark.