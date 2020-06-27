WWE has had plans to start taping RAW and SmackDown TV shows with crowds once again in Florida.

WWE reportedly contacted a company for local people for TV tapings on a Friday and a Monday in late July, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The dates discussed were Friday, July 24 and Monday, July 27, for live TV shoots at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida. This is a venue that seats 8,000, which has hosted ROH shows in the past.

It was noted that they may push these live TV shoots to August. The July dates were originally set to be announced this coming week because WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly wanted to be the first person to run a live indoor sports event with fans during the pandemic.

The plan was to allow fans but still practice social distancing, which would mean they have to limit the crowds to a percentage of the allowed capacity.

WWE hasn't had regular fans at one of their TV events since early March due to the coronavirus pandemic. There's no word yet on how the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in WWE might change these plans, but we will keep you updated.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.