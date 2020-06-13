Before Sheamus would agree to face Jeff Hardy at this Sunday's WWE Backlash, he demanded Hardy take a urine test to make sure he was clear of any drugs.

At one point, Hardy took the sample and told Sheamus: "It's better to be pissed off, than pissed on," throwing the sample in Sheamus' face. Hardy signed the contract and left, doctors later informed Sheamus the test came back negative for any substances.

Someone in WWE must be a fan of that line because the exact words were said for a similar segment in 2006 involving Shawn Michaels, Vince McMahon, and Shane McMahon.

Michaels was forced to take a drug test by the McMahons, said the same line, and tossed the fluid at them, as seen in the video below.

WWE Backlash streams tomorrow at 7 pm ET with the Kickoff starting at 6 pm ET.