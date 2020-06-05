Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defend against Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

* The Miz and John Morrison will have a special warning for WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman ahead of their Handicap Match at Backlash

* Jeff Hardy will give his side of the hit & run incident

* AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan will meet face-to-face to promote upcoming Intercontinental Title match

