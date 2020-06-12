Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

- The Backlash go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package showing last week's Jeff Hardy promo on the hit & run from the previous week. We also see what happened with Sheamus.

- We're live on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves. We see some of the WWE NXT developmental trainees as "fans" in the crowd.

- Cole sends us to Renee Young in the ring. She mentions Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus at WWE Backlash and says WWE management has requested that they sign a contract to make the match official. Renee introduces Sheamus first and out he comes to boos. Sheamus comes to the ring with a doctor in a lab coat, and four men dressed in black as security. They are carrying a large black wrap-around cover or shield with them. Renee introduces Hardy next and out he comes to a pop.

Renee asks what this is all about and Sheamus doesn't want to embarrass the lady. Hardy isn't worried what this is about. Jeff accuses Sheamus of being behind the recent hit and run. Jeff mentions at Backlash nothing will be able to save Sheamus, even his security. Sheamus wants a little assurance going into Backlash. He had his lawyer make it to where Jeff has to take a urine test before he signs the contract. Sheamus believes Jeff will fail the test and if he does, the Backlash match is off because there's no chance he's stepping in the ring with a junkie. Sheamus gets booed some more now. Jeff says he is an alcoholic and if this is what he has to do to get to Sheamus, fine. He's been battling alcohol and addiction since his early 20s, and he's tired of fighting. He goes to meetings each week and talks about how he's let everyone down. He's sick and tired of being sick and tired. His demons are starving and sometimes all it takes to want to feed them is being in the presence of a bastard like Sheamus but not this time, he's going to be a beacon of light for everyone else who experiences something like this. Jeff goes on about what he's going to do to Sheamus. Sheamus says his doctor will be able to speed up the test which usually takes 24 hours, and he will pay for the test on his own. Sheamus says his doctor is even overseeing the test.

Sheamus asks Renee to leave the ring because Jeff is experiencing performance issues. Jeff steps inside of the curtain that Sheamus had brought out. The doctor steps in with him. Sheamus knocks Hardy while he apparently urinates in a cup. They step back out with a glass full of urine. Sheamus jokes that Hardy had fun at Happy Hour. Sheamus continues to taunt Hardy as the doctor tests the urine. Jeff ends up grabbing the urine and throwing it in Sheamus' face. Jeff exits the ring while Sheamus stumbles back, covered in urine. Sheamus is furious. We see Sheamus' doctor heading to the back. Sheamus flips the contract signing table over in the ring and fumes as security looks on. The crowd chants "you got pissed on!" as Jeff watches from the ramp. Jeff's music starts back up as we go to commercial.

- Back from the break and Sheamus is in the bathroom washing his face off. The doctor comes in and informs him that the test was negative for any kind of substances. Sheamus throws another fit.

- Cole and Graves hype tonight's match for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title.

The New Day vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

We go back to the ring and out come SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day - Big E and Kofi Kingston. They take a knee and kneel in the middle of the ring, raising their fists in the air. Out next are Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura for this non-title match as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

Cesaro starts off with Kofi and they lock up, trading holds in the middle of the ring. Cesaro overpowers with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Nakamura tags in and they go at it. Kofi counters and sends Nakamura to the floor. Big E tags in and launches Kofi out onto Nakamura. Cesaro levels Kofi on the floor. Big E runs over Cesaro with a clothesline. Big E brings Nakamura back in but Nakamura drops him back to the floor with a kick to the back of the neck.

Cesaro runs back over and drops Big E on the floor with a big uppercut. We go back to commercial with Kofi and Big E down on the outside.

Back from the break and Cesaro has Big E grounded in the middle of the ring. Big E fights up but Cesaro uppercuts him in the corner. Nakamura tags in and delivers high knees in the corner. Nakamura and Cesaro keep control now. Big E fights Cesaro off and hits a belly-to-belly out of the corner. Kofi and Nakamura tag in at the same time and Kofi mounts offense.

Kofi unloads on Nakamura and drops him with a big right hand. Kofi with the Boom Droop in the middle of the ring. Kofi rallies the crowd but is distracted by Cesaro on the apron. Nakamura tries to capitalize but Kofi counters and hits SOS for a 2 count as Cesaro breaks it up. Big E comes in and clotheslines Cesaro to the floor. Big E also lands hard on the outside. Kofi rocks Nakamura and goes to the top. Nakamura climbs up but Kofi knocks him to the mat. Kofi with a big crossbody from the top but Nakamura gets his knees up. Nakamura covers for the non-title win.

Winners: Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro

- After the match, Cesaro joins Nakamura on the floor and they celebrate the non-title win as the music hits.

- Still to come, six-man action with Heavy Machinery and Braun Strowman vs. Dolph Ziggler, The Miz and John Morrison.

- We see Tucker and Otis backstage getting ready. Mandy Rose walks up and reminds Otis to take his Money In the Bank briefcase. Otis is excited to see Mandy but Tucker tries to get him to focus. We suddenly see Jeff Hardy and Sheamus brawling next to them. They brawl into a bunch of items stacked up as officials try to separate them. Sheamus pounds on Hardy as we go back to commercial.

- Back from the break and the announcers lead us to a video package on the history of the WWE Intercontinental Title, narrated by Graves.

Tournament Finals for the Vacant WWE Intercontinental Title: Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles

We go to the ring for tonight's tournament finals for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title as AJ Styles makes his way out first. Daniel Bryan is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

The bell rings and they lock up, trading holds in the middle of the ring. Bryan takes control and they break after a hold. Fans do dueling chants as they go at it again. Styles drops Bryan into the turnbuckle in the corner. AJ ends up hung up on the second rope as Bryan sends him to the floor. Bryan runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive for a pop. We go to commercial.