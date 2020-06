Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Bray Wyatt and "Firefly Fun House" to make ominous return

* AJ Styles rolling out red carpet for Intercontinental Championship presentation

* Mandy Rose set to address broken relationship with Sonya Deville on "Miz TV"

* Matt Riddle debuts on SmackDown