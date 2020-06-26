Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a tribute video package to The Undertaker. It includes various moments from Taker's career and new comments, from The Last Ride filming, where he talks about his career and riding off into the sunset.

- We're live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as the SmackDown roster stands on the stage and ramp, chanting "thank you Taker!" and clapping. No one is wearing masks. Michael Cole welcomes and he's joined by Corey Graves. They hype tonight's Taker tribute and later tonight we will hear from several top stars, including Roman Reigns, John Cena, WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Batista, and many more. Graves talks about Taker's 30 year career. Cole sends us to a look back at Taker's debut at the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 22, 1990.

- Still to come, a replay of The Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. Graves mentions twice how this is now known as Taker's last match. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and we get a video with WWE Superstars praising The Undertaker. The video features new pre-recorded comments from John Cena and Roman Reigns.

- We go to a replay of The Boneyard Match from Night One of WrestleMania 36 this past April. The cinematic match saw Taker defeat current WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles after fighting off The OC (Styles, former WWE Superstars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) and their army of druids.

- We take a commercial break and come back to a video with more stars praising Taker. This video features pre-recorded comments from Christian as well as WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Bret Hart. Edge says Taker caught magic in a bottle but for a whole 30 years. We go back to the replay of The Boneyard Match now. The replay goes on and includes the part with Gallows and Anderson, and the army of druids.

- Back from another commercial break and Cole is with Graves at ringside. They send us to another video package with pre-recorded comments on Taker. This video features Kane and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The Nature Boy calls Taker the biggest star in the history of the business. We go back to the Boneyard replay. This time we get the end of the match.

- We go back to the WWE Performance Center and King Baron Corbin is in the ring with a mic. Corbin takes a bunch of shots at The Undertaker and runs him down as developmental talents in the crowd boo him. Corbin says Taker spent 30 years kissing the ass of one family, apparently the McMahons. He says there actually used to be a Kiss My Ass Club in WWE. Corbin says the owners of WWE protected and coddled Taker for 30 years, and he's been stealing money from WWE for the past 20 years.

Corbin calls Taker a selfish son of a b---h for holding other talent like him down for a long time. Corbin is tired of hearing legends and Superstars paying respects to Taker, and seeing the fools chant "thank you Taker!" at the beginning of the show. Corbin doesn't thank or respect Taker. Corbin tells the crowd not to do the chant and they do anyway. Corbin wants to leave Taker with one final thought - you suck! Jeff Hardy suddenly attacks Corbin for a pop.

Hardy unloads on Corbin and knocks him out to the floor. Hardy stands tall and celebrates as his music plays. He taunts Corbin as we go back to commercial.