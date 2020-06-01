Friday's WWE SmackDown episode, featuring the WWE Intercontinental Title tournament semifinals with Daniel Bryan vs. Sheamus in the main event, drew an average of 2.170 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.150 million viewers. This number is also up from last week's final SmackDown viewership of 2.044 million viewers for the post-MITB show.

SmackDown also featured a show-opening angle with Jeff Hardy and Elias that had people talking on social media as it had Hardy appearing to be intoxicated, plus there was buzz surrounding the show due to the rumored official blue brand debut of Matt Riddle, who ended up appearing in a vignette.

Friday's SmackDown drew a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week's episode drew a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown tied for #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, with Shark Tank, after ranking #1 last week. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the second week in a row, and tied for #2 in the 25-54 demo. SmackDown came in at #9 for the night in viewership on network TV, behind Shark Tank, Haircut Night, Blue Bloods, World of Dance, Magnum PI, Dateline Classic, 20/20, and Wall. 20/20 topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 3.686 million viewers.

The 10pm airing of CNN Tonight topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.88 rating in the 18-49 demographic, bringing in 3.660 million viewers. Hannity on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.342 million viewers, ranking #12 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Below is our 2020 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 2.413 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 2.562 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 2.448 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 2.422 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 2.538 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 14 Episode: 2.464 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 2.484 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 2.687 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 6 Episode: 2.456 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 13 Episode: 2.470 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber WWE Performance Center episode)

March 20 Episode: 2.569 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 27 Episode: 2.367 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 3 Episode: 2.398 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 10 Episode: 2.317 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 17 Episode: 2.187 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 24 Episode: 2.005 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Triple H 25th Anniversary Celebration)

May 1 Episode: 1.885 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 8 Episode: 2.025 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 15 Episode: 2.042 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 22 Episode: 2.044 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 29 Episode: 2.170 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

